Eleven wrestlers from the Morrison County Record coverage area took to the mat at the State Wrestling Meet in St. Paul at the Xcel Energy Center today.
In Class 3A action, defending champion Gabe Nagel, junior, from Little Falls is in the 170-pound bracket, and he won by pin in both of his first two matches to move into the semifinal and remain undefeated in search of back-to-back state titles.
The lone other Flyers at state was Austin Litke at 106 pounds, and he lost his opening match, and did not advance into the consolation.
In Class AA, a pair of Pierz wrestlers competed, including senior Tanner Young at 182 pounds. Young won by pin and then by 10-5 decision and is in the semifinals tomorrow.
Trevor Radunz also wrestled for the Pioneers in the 120 pound bracket. The sophomore won a tough, 3-2, match in the opening round, but was bested in the quarterfinals. Radunz bounced back with a pin in less than 30 seconds in his first consolation match to advance to Saturday.
The final seven were in Class A: four from Royalton-Upsala and three from Holdingford.
After the day's wrestling, only one has moved on, Royals sophomore Jacob Leibold in the 138-pound bracket.
Leibold was bested by 10-4 decision in his opening match, but moved into the consolation side of the bracket where he won by 9-5 decision to advance.
The other three wrestlers from Royalton-Upsala: Will Gorecki, 120 pounds; Matthew Kasella, 195 pounds and Mason Novitzki, 285 pounds, all lost in their opening round and did not advance to the consolation bracket, as the opponent who beat them lost in the quarterfinals.
Three wrestlers from Holdingford also competed at state, with both James Welle (145) and Sam Harren (220) going 0-2, and Tate Lange (160) losing his only match.
Check back tomorrow for updates at state wrestling, or follow @typhoonater467 on Twitter.
