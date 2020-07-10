Austin Weisz finished with an RBI double and a run scored as the Sobieski Skis edged the Pierz Lakers in a Victory League exhibition game at Pierz Legion Park, Wednesday.
The Lakers lit up the scoreboard first when Reese Kapsner scored on an Alex Haapojoki sac fly in the opening frame.
A Colin Eckman home run in the sixth tied the game, and Weisz’ double drove in Jendro to give the Skis the lead.
After Weisz scored on a Beau Hanowski sac fly in the eighth, the Lakers added a run on an error in the ninth, and left runners on the corners to end the contest.
Dusty Parker was the winning pitcher for Sobieski. He tossed two innings of no-hit relief. Jake Kapphahn started, allowing one run on three hits in five innings.
Broc Peterson took the loss on the mound after relieving starter Kapsner, who threw five innings, allowing one hit and no runs.
After taking the July 4 weekend off, the Victory League resumed for July 10-12.
July 10 games included: Pierz Bulldogs at Pierz Lakers, 7:30 p.m. July 11 games included: Swanville at Upsala, Pierz Brewers at Royalton, Brainerd Bees at Sobieski, Pierz Bulldogs at Buckman Billygoats, all at 1:30 p.m. Game Sunday, July 12 included: Flensburg at Sobieski (noon), Swanville at Randall (1 p.m.), Nisswa at Ft. Ripley, Pierz Brewers at Buckman both at 1:30 p.m. and Flensburg at Randall (4 p.m.)
