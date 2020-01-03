Little Falls’ Nordic Ski teams competed in Brainerd over the weekend, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. With favorable weather conditions and fresh snow, the score was good for the skiers.
However, the Flyers finished in third place in the 11K continuous pursuit race, and sixth in the girls race.
Little Falls’ boys (358 points) trailed the host Brainerd, who tallied 375 points, and Bemidji, who had 362.
Flyers senior Cormac Shanoff was the runner-up in the race, finishing in 31:56.06, which was 3:24.73 seconds behind the blistering pace of Nick Youso of Bemidji.
Ethan Yorek, a Flyers freshman, was just off a top 10 pace with a finishing time of 33:45.59.
Senior Eli Segler (16th, 34:26.43), junior John Stockard (17th, 34:29.58) and Connor Grant (29th, 36:47.08) were also among the top finishers for the Flyers.
Little Falls’ girls team did not fare as well, as the Flyers finished in sixth place with a tally of 293 points, which was 82 behind the winning Brainerd squad’s total of 375.
Senior Adrienne Kresha paced the Flyers with a 13th place finish and a time of 45:32.69.
Freshman Beth Ahlin and senior Claire Zack finished in 30th and 31st, respectively for the Flyers. Ahlin clocked in at 41:50.96, while Zack finished in 42:02.23.
Junior Kaylee Zupko, freshmen Claire Zupko and Aliza Kresha also competed for the Flyers.
The next scheduled race for the Flyers Nordic ski team is at Maplelag near Detroit Lakes, Thursday, Jan. 9.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.