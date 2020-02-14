It was a busy week in the Prairie Conference with a lot of streak endings, and one tense rivalry matchup.
That matchup was Upsala at Swanville, Feb. 7.
The Bulldogs leaped out to the early lead, and in an offensive first half, led 37-33 at the break.
However, Upsala dominated the second half, 33-19, to earn a 66-56 victory.
Taylor Soltis carried the Cardinals with 27 points, including seven three-pointers.
Senior Laura Lange and Kris Biniek added 12 and 10 points for Upsala, Respectively.
In the losing effort, Swanville was led by junior Rebekah Muhlenkamp. She scored 18 points. Lauren Miller and Karley Loven each added 13 points for the Bulldogs in the loss.
Two long losing streaks ended for Upsala’s boys basketball team, and the Bulldogs girls.
Swanville followed the loss to Upsala with another, 85-37, to a good Hancock squad, Saturday, Feb. 9.
However, the Bulldogs bounced back with a 67-58 win over Braham, Tuesday.
Braham led, 33-27, at halftime, but was able to overcome it with defense and free throws.
Miller and Amelia Hudalla, both freshmen, combined to go 17-of-20 from the charity stripe.
“The girls have worked hard all year, so it is nice for them to be rewarded with a win,” said Bulldogs head coach Aaron Gapinski.
Miller finished with 26 points, while Hudalla had 17 points to go with 11 rebounds. Muhlenkamp also had a double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds.
The win ended a 10-game losing streak by the Bulldogs.
Upsala’s boys basketball team snuffed out a seven-game losing streak after earning a 76-36 victory over St. John’s Prep, Feb. 6.
“We played a complete game,” said Cardinals head coach Joey Fuchs.
Jonny Mayer had 20 points, 16 of which came in the first half. Levi Lampert hit four threes for 12 points.
Lampert had another strong game in a second consecutive win, 62-58, over Verndale, Tuesday. The sophomore hit six three pointers to lead Upsala with 25 points.
However, Upsala narrowly held on after a break down at the free throw line, going 12-of-27, including 11-of-26 in the second half.
“It wasn’t pretty, but we did enough to win the game,” Fuchs said.
In other conference action, the Upsala girls basketball team topped Minneapolis Edison, 72-49, Saturday, Feb. 8, and beat Hinckley-Finlayson, 61-40, Tuesday.
Lange combined in the games to go for 21 points and 23 rebounds. Soltis scored 27 points in the two games to lead all scorers.
The Swanville boys basketball team dropped games to Long Prairie-Grey Eagle, 47-33, Feb. 6, and Staples Motley, 75-62, Monday.
The Swanville boys (6-14) will host Pine River-Backus, Tuesday, as part of a boys/girls doubleheader. The game will be the Swanville girls (5-16) regular season finale.
Upsala’s boys team (8-13) are next at home against Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City, Tuesday. The Lady Cardinals (11-13) close their regular season at home against LPGE, Friday.
