A dominant second half, helped lead the Royalton girls basketball team to a 61-30 win against Pierz, Dec. 12.
The Royals out-scored the Pioneers 29-9 in the second half after leading 32-21 at the break to complete the victory.
A trio of seniors were in double figures led by Jenna Anderson, who scored 17 points and pulled down eight boards.
Cierra Gottwalt added 12 points, and Allyson Waletski had 10 points for the Royals.
Pierz was led by junior Courtney Strohmeier, who had 11 points in the loss.
The Pioneers lost a second straight game, Dec. 13, when they fell 61-53 at home against Zimmerman.
Pierz led 28-27 at halftime, but could not withstand the Thunder in the second half.
Junior Emily Sadlovsky had a team-best 16 points in the loss, while Strohmeier added 11.
Both Pierz and Royalton managed to earn wins, Tuesday.
The Pioneers outlasted Staples Motley, 76-72, while Royalton held off Heritage Christian Academy, 70-68.
After opening up a 40-31 halftime lead, the Royals needed all they could muster to hold off a second-half run by the Eagles.
They did so thanks to the deep ball from seniors Gottwalt and Emily Malikowski, who each had four three-pointers.
Malikowski had a team-best 20 points, while Gottwalt added 17. Anderson had a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds.
Strohmeier led the way for Pierz in its win as she scored 21 points. Emily Ann Dehler had a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Sadlovsky added 13 points and eight assists.
Pierz (4-3) will not take the court again until Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 at Braham. Royalton (6-1) hosts Paynesville, Jan. 2, 2020.
Little Falls, Holdingford start in opposite directions
Little Falls has continued to start the season winless after falling two more times this week, while Holdingford picked up two more victories to remain undefeated.
The Flyers loss 26-60 at home against Alexandria, Dec. 12, and then again, 28-46 at Foley, Friday.
Kendal Swantek led the Flyers in the losses with five and nine points in the games, respectively.
Holdingford earned wins over Swanville, 63-21, Dec. 12, and Paynesville, 77-28, Tuesday, to move to 6-0 on the season.
Kendra Gerads scored 25 and 13 points in the wins, respectively, to lead the Huskers.
Holdingford will next be at a tournament in Kimball starting Friday, and Little Falls will hit the road at Long Prairie, Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020.
