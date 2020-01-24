The public is invited to come to the Pierz Memorial Athletic Center (MAC) at Healy High School Thursday, Jan. 30, to watch as St. Cloud State University (SCSU) takes on Moorhead State. Hometown wrestler Kolton Eischens is a senior all American and will be on the team that night.

In addition, Pierz is hosting a youth dual and varsity match prior to the event.

The elementary and junior high wrestling will begin at 4:15 p.m., with the Pierz Pioneers varsity wrestlers taking on Sartell at 5:30 p.m.

SCSU will take on Moorhead beginning at about 7 p.m.

Cost for the event is $6 for adults and $3 for students.

For more information, contact Dave Rocheleau at (320) 468-6458, ext. 1914.

Look for coverage in the Morrison County Record.

Tags

Load comments