Pierz senior guard Peter Schommer scored 21 points, including what was his 1,000th career point as the Pierz Pioneers topped Royalton in basketball, Dec. 13.
Junior forward Jonah Prokott added 12 points and senior Cody Kimman had eight as the Pioneers earned a road win in their season opener.
Pierz’ season had been delayed because of the Class 3A State Championship victory in football.
Royalton was led by senior Ethan Walcheski’s 13 points.
“Pierz took control early with a physical man-to-man defense that the Royals never found a way to beat consistently, “ said Royals head coach Randy Thielges.
Pierz continued its winning ways with a 65-40 victory over Braham, Tuesday.
The Pioneers led 32-24 at halftime and the defense stepped up even better in the second half.
Prokott led the way with 20 points for Pierz, while fellow junior Michael Leidenfrost added 14 points, six assists and five rebounds.
Two other area boys basketball teams played two games in that span — Upsala and Swanville.
The Cardinals began with their second win of the year, a 79-55 victory over St. John’s Prep, Dec. 13.
Upsala was up 49-22 after a rocket start.
Four players were in double figures for the Cardinals led by sophomore Levi Lampert’s 18 points. Nick Herzog (14), Alex Roerick (13) and Zach Bartkowicz (11) also scored in double digits.
“We played a very good team game,” said Upsala head coach Joey Fuchs.
Upsala was not as successful with a game at Onamia, Tuesday afternoon.
The Cardinals fell 62-58 to Onamia despite 15 points, seven rebounds and five assists from Lampert. Angel Vazquez added 13 points and seven boards.
“I did not have our guys ready to play today,” Fuchs said. “We made a lot of little mistakes today that really hurt.”
Swanville lost its first game of the week, falling 59-39 to Prairie Conference foe, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle, Dec. 12.
Senior Jackson Thieschafer led the Bulldogs in the loss with 14 points.
However, Thieschafer had himself a game in the Bulldogs’ 77-60 win over East Central, Monday.
He notched a season and career-best 33 points on 12-of-18 shooting, Monday. He also pulled down 18 rebounds, including seven offensively.
Sophomore Nicholas Mettler also had a double-double with 13 points and 12 rebounds in the win.
Little Falls boys basketball was also in action.
The Flyers earned their first win of the year at Mora, Dec. 12, after beating the Mustangs, 68-65.
Little Falls trailed 29-28 at halftime, but exploded for 40 second-half points to earn the win, including a 14-point run.
Senior Alex Gwost led the way for the Flyers with 27 points, 12 rebounds, two assists and two steals.
The upcoming schedule for all the teams includes: Royalton (1-2) at Cathedral Tournament, beginning at 5:30 p.m., Thursday vs. Breck; Pierz (2-0) at Aitkin Tournament, Friday; Upsala (2-4) vs. Braham, Jan. 2, 2020; Swanville (2-3) home vs. Isle, Jan. 3, 2020; Little Falls (1-2) vs. East Grand Forks, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020.
