With all the cancellations and postponements in sports from the COVID-19 pandemic, many senior athletes are having their season ended or delayed.
It has many contemplating it, including Pierz senior Amaya Rocheleau, who tweeted: “No words can describe how it feels to be a senior. It doesn’t seem real, knowing I could never take the field again. Knowing I might finish the last months of my senior year without my class. Knowing we don’t get the senior trip we’ve dreamed about all year. This has to be a joke.”
Perhaps nobody is feeling that worse than Rocheleau’s fellow Pierz senior Peter Schommer, whose senior basketball season was cut short with him being eight points short of the school scoring record.
Schommer and the Pioneers were set to play in the Section 7AA title against Mora for a shot at a trip to state, and a chance for him to set the record, but that was ended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I found out that I was a few points away from the record a couple days before the Virginia game when people told me that I was 17 points away from the record and honestly, at that point I didn’t even want to know how close I was,” Schommer said. “I didn’t want that to be in the back of my head when I was playing where it could affect how I play and affect the results for the team.”
His coach articulated it this way: “Pete is obviously an unbelievable athlete and the definition of a team player. Even though Pete is the second all-time scoring leader, I think his all-time assist record speaks to the type of person and player Pete truly is. He is unselfish, kind, and puts others first. It is going to be hard to replace Pete, but I can assure you there are many young basketball players that are shooting in their driveway right now dreaming about becoming the next Peter Schommer.”
Kahl not only felt for Schommer, but for the whole team.
“In regards to canceling the section championship game, it is extremely heartbreaking for everyone. Winter sports are a grind and to get to this point, one game away from reaching our goal of making the state tournament, and have it ripped away, it hurts. This team was not only playing for their teammates and their community, they were playing for everyone who has ever laced up their shoes in a Pioneers jersey. They were playing for every boy who shot hoops in their driveway at 10 at night with the flood light on, dreaming of putting their team into the state tournament by making the game winning shot. For the teams who ran up against the state champions from Braham. For every player whose career ended too soon because of an injury. This one was for all of you.”
Schommer too was sad that the team was unable to complete its run.
“Obviously I was very disappointed with how our season ended. Our whole team put in a lot of extra work since we were kids. To get to the point we were at and to have it taken away like that was very hard,” Schommer said. “It is difficult to end a season/career with your teammates knowing, as you are playing, that it could be your last game. This time, with us planning to play again, we lost the experience of making that ‘final’ walk off the court supporting each other.”
Kahl was apologetic to his team and athletes, including Schommer.
“All I could say to Peter and the rest of the team was, ‘I am sorry,’” Kahl said.
“They gave us everything we asked of them and the only thing we can take from this situation is to appreciate every moment because you never know when it will be taken away from you,” he said.
He also had some nice words to say for the seniors on his team.
“Along with Pete, this year’s seniors led the way like no other. Brandon Stuckmayer exploded in the last half of the season, especially in the playoffs, becoming a major threat not only beyond the arc, but attacking the hoop. Brandon took his team to the next level by showing up in the gym before school making himself a monster threat when it mattered most,” Kahl said. “Rob Schaefer became a rebounding machine who was not going to be denied a shot at a state tournament. Rob is a fierce competitor who helped transform his team to play with a chip on their shoulder.”
“Cody Kimman led by example performing at a high level when called upon. He was a force inside not only on the defensive end but on the offensive end by fighting for rebounds and defending the post,” Kahl said. “I don’t think there was a player in the state who wanted to play offense against Zach Traut. Traut is an animal when it comes to competition. He used his body and attitude to out-work and out hustle every player on the opposing team. Whether it was in the post, on the perimeter, or in the full court, you were not getting by Zach Traut.”
“Thank you seniors for showing our younger generation how to play the game the right way and giving us everything you had. We will miss you,” Kahl said.
While away from the baseball field, where Schommer and his teammates would be if not for the practice ban, Schommer plans to run and condition to stay in shape. He also plans to play catch and pitch with his older brother.
Obviously, this is affecting more seniors than those in Pierz, including area teams like Little Falls, Royalton, Upsala, Swanville and Holdingford. Not to mention every athlete around the state and country.
Schommer said it is a sad situation to think about.
“It is very difficult to have the season end and baseball get delayed like they are. I want to be out on the court or field as much as I can with my friends because this is the last year that we will have a chance to play all together,” Schommer said. “It is very strange because a couple weeks ago I don’t think anyone would have imagined this happening.”
