Two Little Falls Community High School athletes learned that they were the Flyer Athletes of the Year at a virtual senior activities award banquet, Wednesday.
Cormac Shanoff and Kali Schirmers were named the Athletes of the Year.
During the proceedings, which were hosted by LFCHS Activities Director Kevin Jordan, he shared his thoughts on the Flyer athletes.
“One of the greatest things as a coach is hearing from a student how an activity impacted them,” Jordan said. “I would like to thank the students who took the time to sent in videos of what Flyer activities meant to them.”
That included Shanoff.
“Flyer activities have taught me how to lose gracefully and win humbly,” Shanoff said. “It has helped me build so many good relationships with both my teammates and my competitors.”
Shanoff and Schirmers were two of eight Flyer athletes that were three-sport athletes.
Shanoff played football in the fall, competed in Nordic skiing in the winter and track and field in the spring.
Schirmers competed in cross-country in the fall, gymnastics in the winter and track and field in the spring.
Joining those two as three-sport athletes were Nolan Bjorge, Camilla Johnson, Adrienne Kresha, Kaleese Kuchinski-Helgeson, Claire Zack and Thomas Zupko, some of whom sent in videos saying what being a Flyer meant for them.
“Being part of Flyer Activities has helped me to create meaningful friendships, build confidence and develop leadership skills,” Kresha said.
“Flyer activities meant a lot to me. It is where I’ve had some of my best memories,” Zupko said.
Other activity awards went to senior athletes as well.
The Flyer Swimming Memorial Award went to manager Chloe Swanson.
The Vern Zehren Award went to Kuchinski-Helgeson and Ryan Buckallew.
The U.S. Marine Corps Distinguished Athlete Award went to Sadie Sue Houdek and Nolan Bjorge.
Alex Gwost and Rachel Josephson were named the U.S. Marine Corps Scholastic Athletes.
Both shared videos at the virtual event.
“My time in Flyer activities has had such a huge impact on my life,” Gwost said. “I made so many great relationships and so many great memories in my time being a Flyer.”
“Being a part of Flyer activities over the past four years has meant that I was able to belong to a team, and I was able to make friendships and memories that will last a lifetime,” Josephson said.
