Following nine strong seasons as head coach, Pierz baseball coach Dan Saehr has stepped down from his duties.
In his reign as head coach, Saehr guided teams that went 156-68, which included two state tournament runs and four consecutive section championship games.
Pierz went to back-to-back state tournaments in 2016 and 2017, ending in third and second place finishes, respectively.
Each of the last two years, the Pioneers were one step short of a return trip to state, falling to first Cathedral and then Foley.
The reasoning behind leaving such a successful program is two-fold for Saehr.
First, after his first year as the Pioneers head football coach, it became clear that coaching two sports is a lot of work.
Secondly, he has a young family that also needs his attention.
“I want to spend more time with the family, and I have a couple of kids who are starting to play youth sports,” Saehr said. “I want to make sure I am able to help coach their teams.”
The decision was not an easy one for Saehr.
“It was a very difficult decision for me as I loved what I was doing, and I took a lot of pride in being the head coach for nine years,” Saehr said. “I was very fortunate to have some great players come through the program.”
A number of Saehr’s players have gone on to star in college for teams like Bemidji State, St. Scholastica and Central Lakes College among others.
Saehr expressed his gratitude as he steps down. A replacement has not been named yet.
“I am so thankful for the tremendous parent and community support I received while I was coaching,” Saehr said. “There are so many people who put in countless volunteer hours to help the program. The program will be in good hands as we have very good coaches in our program and high numbers from youth all the way up through varsity.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.