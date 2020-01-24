The Little Falls gymnastics team traveled to Rush City and were bested by the Tigers, 126.075-123.050, Tuesday.

As a team, the Flyers were outscored slightly in each event except for the floor exercise, where Little Falls out-gained Rush City, 32.900-32.800.

In the all-around it was Flyers senior Kali Schirmers that led the way with a total of 31.525. She was followed by sophomore Maddie Dehn’s total of 31.175. Freshman Tahalia Craft added a total of 29.675.

In the Flyers’ best event, the floor exercise, they were led by Schirmers’ total of 8.650, which was second best for the meet. Dehn scored 8.500, which was third.

Craft was the top Flyers in the balance beam with a 7.600, which was third place. A third place score of 7.450 came from Dehn in the uneven parallel bars.

Lastly, Schirmers topped Flyers gymnasts in the vault with a second place score of 8.550

Little Falls’ next dual is scheduled to bet Tuesday, when the Flyers host Alexandria.

Tags

Load comments