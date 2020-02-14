The Royalton-Upsala and Pierz wrestling teams met for the final regular season dual for each team. This year it took place Feb. 7, in Royalton.
And RU used the home mat to its advantage, earning a 48-30 victory over the Pioneers.
The match started with a 5-0 decision by RU’s Michael Zimmerman. Pierz’ Jacob LeBlanc responded by pinning Bryce Biniek at 113.
Pierz’ Trevor Radunz pinned Johnathon Bzdok at 120 to put Pierz up 12-3. Will Gorecki, Jacob Leibold, Hunter Novitzki and Christopher Borash all earned forfeits for RU. Pierz’ Brandon Funk earned a forfeit as well.
All this put the score to 27-18 RU over Pierz. Pioneers senior Riley Hoskins pinned Brady Conrad at 160 pounds in the next match wrestled.
Isaac Kasella received another forfeit for the Royals. Pierz’ Tanner Young helped the Pioneers bounce back to 33-30 after a pin at 182.
In a key match, Matt Kasella earned an overtime victory over Brandon Schlagel, 8-6. RU’s Gage Louden then pinned Daniel Hoffman to put the Royals ahead for good at 42-30. Mason Novitzki earned a forfeit at heavyweight for the Royals to close it out.
Prior to the loss to the Royals, Pierz fell to Mora, 54-16, Feb. 6.
In that dual, the lone winners for Pierz were Hoskins with a pin at 152, Young with a pin at 182 and Schlegel with a major decision at 195.
The regular season concluded for Little Falls wrestling with a triangular at home, Feb. 6.
The Flyers fell in a pair of close matches, losing to Moorhead, 38-34, and Alexandria, 36-30.
Senior Simon Pantzke and teammate Aiden St. Onge each earned a pair of pins on the day. Junior Gabe Nagel received two wins via forfeit.
Team section playoffs began Friday, Feb. 14, for Little Falls and Pierz. RU hosted its section team tournament, Saturday, Feb. 15. Results were not available by press time from each of the tournaments, but be sure to check online at mcrecord.com or follow @typhoonater467 on Twitter for results.
