Royalton earned its first win of the season after a 21-7 victory over Long Prairie-Grey Eagle, Nov. 6.
Pierz remained unbeaten with a 32-13 victory over Rockford, Nov. 6.
In the Royals’ win, LPGE scored first, going up 7-0 in the first quarter.
However, quarterback Drew Yourczek took over with the ground game, running 11 times for 155 yards and two scores, while the Royals defense blanked the Thunder in the final three quarters.
Brady Conrad added an efficient 81 yards rushing on 18 carries, and Connor Carlson ran in another touchdown for the Royals in the win.
Royalton allowed 220 yards to the Thunder on 65 plays, but gained 264 yards on 47 plays themselves.
The Royals also won the turnover battle 3-1, as they were able to pick off three LPGE passes.
Brady Brown had a strong night defensively with 10 total tackles, including one for a loss. Mason Novitzki added a sack and five tackles, while Yourczek, Carlson and Zach Ellerbusch each had interceptions for Royalton.
Pierz’ victory over the Rockets was the fifth straight for the Pioneers.
Senior Michael Leidenfrost continued his strong play with three rushing touchdowns.
The Noah Cekalla to Zach Jones continued with a score.
Ross Boser scored the fifth touchdown for Pierz.
Defensively, Trevor Radunz had a pair of interceptions, while Kamden Happke and Kirby Fischer each recovered fumbles.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.