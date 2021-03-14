The Royalton-Upsala wrestling team won the Section 7A title for the second straight year and advanced to state in Cass Lake Saturday, March 13.
Immediately following the win, the Royals took on Section 8A Champion Crookston in a state quarterfinal. Royalton-Upsala won 44-26 to advance to the final four of Class A, which will take place at St. Michael-Albertville HS, Saturday, March 27.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.