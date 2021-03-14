Royalton-Upsala state 2021
Back row:
Coach Rudy, Jacob Leibold, Coach Holm, Gabe Gorecki, Sam Tshida, Kaden Holm, Tyson Lenners, Bryce Holm, Sawyer Simmons, Jeremy Mugg, Nick Leibold, Hunter Novitzki, Eli Psyck, Coach Gorecki, Lane Olson, Coach Fesenmaier, Brock Costanzo, Coach Elwell.
Front row:
Paige Yourczek, Emma Kasella, John Bzdok, Michael Zimmerman, Aidan Olson, Austin Wensmann, Tony Boekermann, Mason Novitzki, Will Gorecki, Brady Yourchek, Bryce Binek.
The Royalton-Upsala wrestling team won the Section 7A title for the second straight year and advanced to state in Cass Lake Saturday, March 13.
 
Immediately following the win, the Royals took on Section 8A Champion Crookston in a state quarterfinal. Royalton-Upsala won 44-26 to advance to the final four of Class A, which will take place at St. Michael-Albertville HS, Saturday, March 27.

