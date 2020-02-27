It was a quicker day that the Royals were hoping for, as the Royalton-Upsala wrestling team went 0-2 in the team portion of Class A State.

The Royals opened the quarterfinals of the meet at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Thursday, against Tracy-Milroy-Balaton-Westbrook-Walnut Grove.

After falling behind 24-0, sophomore Jacob Leibold earned a win via pin at 138 pounds to give RU its first lead.

However, TMBW was able to win the next six matches, including five via fall, and went up 59-6.

Senior Gage Louden pinned his opponent in the third round at 220 pounds, while Mason Novitzki, a Royals junior, pinned his opponent in 33 seconds to give the Royals 18 points.

Following the loss, the Royals moved into the consolation semifinals against Bertha-Hewitt-Verndale-Parkers Prairie.

BHVP, the champions of Section 6A, won the match 50-21, ending the team season for Royalton-Upsala.

In the match, the Royals fell behind 9-0 when Will Gorecki earned a first-round pin to pull the Royals within three.

After enduring two more pins, and falling behind 21-6, Leibold secured a first-round pin to draw RU closer.

Brayden Conrad won via fall in the second round at 152 pounds to get the Royals as close as they would get, trailing 25-18.

The final win of the match for RU was a 6-4 decision victory for junior Austin Wensmann at 182 pounds.

The pair of losses at state, bring RU’s final record in duals to 14-14.

Seniors who ended their season with the matches Thursday were: Christopher Borash, Isaac Kasella and Louden.

