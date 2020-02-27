It was a quicker day that the Royals were hoping for, as the Royalton-Upsala wrestling team went 0-2 in the team portion of Class A State.
The Royals opened the quarterfinals of the meet at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Thursday, against Tracy-Milroy-Balaton-Westbrook-Walnut Grove.
After falling behind 24-0, sophomore Jacob Leibold earned a win via pin at 138 pounds to give RU its first lead.
However, TMBW was able to win the next six matches, including five via fall, and went up 59-6.
Senior Gage Louden pinned his opponent in the third round at 220 pounds, while Mason Novitzki, a Royals junior, pinned his opponent in 33 seconds to give the Royals 18 points.
Following the loss, the Royals moved into the consolation semifinals against Bertha-Hewitt-Verndale-Parkers Prairie.
BHVP, the champions of Section 6A, won the match 50-21, ending the team season for Royalton-Upsala.
In the match, the Royals fell behind 9-0 when Will Gorecki earned a first-round pin to pull the Royals within three.
After enduring two more pins, and falling behind 21-6, Leibold secured a first-round pin to draw RU closer.
Brayden Conrad won via fall in the second round at 152 pounds to get the Royals as close as they would get, trailing 25-18.
The final win of the match for RU was a 6-4 decision victory for junior Austin Wensmann at 182 pounds.
The pair of losses at state, bring RU’s final record in duals to 14-14.
Seniors who ended their season with the matches Thursday were: Christopher Borash, Isaac Kasella and Louden.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.