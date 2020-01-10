Royalton’s girls basketball team showed what it was made of Tuesday, when the Royals upended undefeated Holdingford, 56-43, in a crucial conference and section game.
It was the first time that the Royals had beaten the Huskers in girls basketball since 2003, snapping a 16-game losing streak according to head coach Brad Bauman.
“It was a really fun game to be part of. The atmosphere was great and our fans were awesome,” Baumann said.
The Royals had the upper hand for most of the game after an efficient first half led to a 32-19 lead.
“We knew they create a lot of turnovers and score off them, so we had to take care of the ball,” Baumann said.
Royalton only turned the ball over nine times in the game.
Despite numerous attempts by the Huskers to cut at the lead, Royalton’s defense held the Huskers back, and earned the 13-point win.
“I was proud of how we finished the game, we bent a little but did not break and never allowed them to get closer than four points,” Baumann said.
A strong inside offensive game from senior Jenna Anderson did not hurt, either. She scored a team-best 19 points to go with eight rebounds.
Fellow senior Macey Petron had the team lead in rebounds with 11 to go with 11 points and eight assists. Cierra Gottwalt and Emily Malikowski also scored in double digits in the win.
Royalton really won the game at the free throw line, where the Royals went 16-of-24, while the Huskers shot only eight free throws. The Royals also forced 12 turnovers, and scored 19 points off those.
Kendra Gerads led the Huskers with 18 points and eight rebounds in the loss.
It was the seventh consecutive win for the Royals, who also beat Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, Saturday, Jan. 4 in Perham.
In that 64-34 win, the Royals were led by Malikowski with 12 points. Petron added 11 points, nine rebounds and six assists. Gottwalt and Anderson each had 11 points as well.
The Royals also smoked Paynesville, Jan. 2, beating the Bulldogs, 76-38.
Gottwalt scored 19 points, while Anderson had 18 points and eight boards in the victory.
Prior to the loss to Royalton, Holdingford had won 11 straight, including a win over Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted, Jan. 2, 73-51.
Holdingford’s Kendra Gerads had 23 points to lead all scorers in the game.
Holdingford also beat Melrose, 65-51, Jan. 3.
Senior Grace Gerads scored a team-best 18 points to go with eight rebounds and five steals.
Royalton (10-1) is set to host another top section foe in Albany, Tuesday.
Holdingford (11-1) will host Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa, Tuesday.
