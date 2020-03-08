Royalton Fishing

Fifth graders from Royalton Elementary went fishing on Pierz Fish Lake, Feb. 27. Fish were caught, memories were made and friendships were formed. The Royalton Lions Club provided the transportation, equipment, knowledge and lunch for the day. Pictured are (from left): Max Vannurden, Nicholas Aleshire, Isaac Czech, David Stish, Isabelle Marvel, Elliayna Karl, Clara Hagen, Megan Hollenbeck and Ava Nemeth.

