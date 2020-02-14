Royalton 10,000

Royalton Middle and High School athletes were recognized at halftime of the Feb. 11 girls basketball game as they joined the 10,000 Shot Club over the summer of 2019. Each received a shirt and will have their name added to a plaque displayed at Royalton MS/HS. They include (from left): Senior Macey Petron (11,000), junior Jordan Petron (18,475 - new school record), seventh grader Addison Schoenrock (10,652), freshman Ava Schoenrock (10,858), freshman Mya Yourczek (10,125), freshman Mya Wolbeck (10,046) and sophomore Autumn Schoenrock (11,150).

