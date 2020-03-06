The Royalton girls basketball team gave top-seeded Albany all they could handle Wednesday night.
However, despite leading for the majority of the game, the Royals couldn’t drop in enough buckets late, and fell, 56-49.
Royalton head coach Brad Baumann addressed the team following the game.
“I told them that we were right there with them, but just had a few looks that rattled in and out, and that’s just part of basketball,” Baumann said.
And he also told them how proud of the senior-led team he was.
“They can’t hang their heads, because they laid it all out on the line,” Baumann said. “You can’t fault their efforts one bit.”
The Royals’ defense came out swinging early on, using turnovers to create an early lead, but Albany continued to swing back.
Royalton tied the game at 11 with 11:17 to go in the first half, forcing Albany to call a timeout.
However, the Royals maintained a small lead most of the first half, before the Huskies took the lead back with two minutes to go.
Royalton hit a couple shots late to take a 28-27 lead into the break.
The game went back and forth to start the second half when Cierra Gottwalt hit a three to put the Royals up 37-34 with 12:09 to go.
The Royals led for the next eight-plus minutes until Albany regained it, 48-46, with 3:38 and never let it go.
Albany star guard Paige Meyer was the focus of the Royalton defense.
“Meyer ended up with 25 points, but I thought we did a good job on her for most of the game,” Baumann said. “She hit some shots toward the end and made some really good plays, but overall we did a pretty good job controlling them offensively, we just couldn’t get a bucket the last seven, eight minutes of the game.”
Offensively, Royalton senior Jenna Anderson was strong inside, leading the Royals with 15 points and 12 rebounds.
Fellow seniors Emily Malikowski and Macey Petron added 10 points each.
In order to get to the semifinal, the Royals first defeated No. 5 Holdingford, 57-45, Saturday, Feb. 29.
In that one, Anderson led the way with 22 points and 14 rebounds. Malikowski added 14 points, and Cierra Gottwalt finished with 12.
The Huskers were led by senior Jordyn Patrick’s 16 points.
Holdingford’s season concluded with a 22-6 record. The Huskers graduate two seniors in Patrick and Grace Gerads.
Royalton’s season ends with a 23-6 record.
The Royals graduate seven seniors including the entire starting lineup, they are: Anderson, Gottwalt, Malikowski, Petron, Allyson Waletski, Ashley Popp and Celeste Ollman.
In other Section 6AA action, the No. 7 Pierz Pioneers fell in the quarterfinal to No. 2 Sauk Centre, 66-32, Saturday, Feb. 29.
In the loss, Emily Dehler led the Pioneers with eight points, while Emily Sadlovsky and Amaya Rocheleau each had seven points.
Pierz finished with a 17-11 record, and graduate three seniors: Rocheleau, Anna Taylor and Mariah Olesch.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.