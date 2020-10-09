The cross-country postseason was kicked off when Maple Lake hosted the Central Minnesota Conference timed meet, Saturday, Oct. 3.
In the boys’ race, Holdingford was the first place team with a score of 38. Senior Braden Bomgaars finished in first place with a time of 18:09.66.
Royalton finished in third place out of the six teams with a total of 81 points, only seven points behind second place Osakis.
Jacob Leibold led the way for the Royals with a 10th place time of 19:02.91. Senior Nathan Kolbo was 13th with a finish of 19:19.23, while freshman Marcus Hayes took 17th with a 19:45.38.
In the girls’ race, the Huskers finished in third at 66 points, while Royalton came in fifth with 126.
Royalton’s top finisher was junior Erin Borash, who took fifth place with a time of 21:30.24.
Holdingford’s top runner was Clara Pluegger, who was eighth in 22:06.16.
The Royals’ second best finisher was senior Grace Neutz, who was 22nd with a time of 24:01.75.
Little Falls, Pierz compete
in triangulars
Both the Little Falls and Pierz cross-country teams competed in regular season triangulars this week.
First, the Flyers traveled to Albany to compete against the Huskies and the Cathedral Crusaders, Oct. 1.
In the girls race, senior Courtney Loeffler had a record-setting day, as she finished in a program and personal-best 19:54 in the 5K race. She also took second place, only a second behind Cathedral’s top finisher.
As a team, the Flyers finished third.
Seventh grader Grace LeClair also had a strong day, taking fifth place with a time of 20:25.
Grace Wamre, an eighth grader, was ninth with a 21:22 finish.
Pierz hosted a triangular with Zimmerman and Northwest, Oct. 1.
The Pioneer girls finished in second place. Their top runner was seventh grader Chloe Lochner, whose 21:56 finish put her in fifth place.
Sophomore Carissa Andres was sixth with a 22:30 time. Eighth grader Eden Andres was eighth at 22:51.
Pierz’ boys team was third in the meet.
The Pioneers’ top finisher was Gunther Dodge, who took 16th place with a time of 20:51.
Both the Pioneers and Flyers competed in the Granite Ridge Conference meet at Foley, Saturday, Oct. 10, but results were not available by press time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.