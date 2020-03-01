Roy 17s

The Royalton 17s Junior Volleyball team earned first place medals in the silver bracket at the Rockford Rumble, Feb. 23. The team includes front row (from left): Callie Vannurden, Hannah Krueger and Jenna Kull. Back row: Coach Samantha Bowman, Leah Keske, Autumn Schoenrock, Kaelee Yourczek, Anna Meemken and Amanda Waletski.

