The Royalton 17s Junior Volleyball team earned first place medals in the silver bracket at the Rockford Rumble, Feb. 23. The team includes front row (from left): Callie Vannurden, Hannah Krueger and Jenna Kull. Back row: Coach Samantha Bowman, Leah Keske, Autumn Schoenrock, Kaelee Yourczek, Anna Meemken and Amanda Waletski.
Royalton Junior VB team wins Rockford Rumble Silver Bracket
- Submitted photo
