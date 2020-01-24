The Central Minnesota Conference basketball season rolled on for both the boys and girls, despite a minor weather disturbance postponing games from Jan. 17.
Prior to the Friday storm, three of the four area CMC teams competed, Jan. 16.
The Royalton girls basketball team edged CMC foe, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa, 44-40.
Royalton led most of the way, including a 23-21 halftime lead, but the lead never stretched out.
Senior Macey Petron led the way with 11 points. She also added nine rebounds and three assists. Fellow senior Jenna Anderson scored nine points and had a team-best 10 rebounds.
Both Holdingford basketball teams also played, Jan. 16.
The Husker girls were handed their second loss after being edged, 36-32, by Eden Valley-Watkins.
Kendra Gerads led Holdingford in the loss with 16 points.
The Husker boys won, 60-51, over Foley, Jan. 16.
Senior Jake Ethen led the way for Holdingford with his second 20-point night of the year.
The next games for the teams were on Tuesday, as all four teams were in action.
Royalton’s girls team won its 13th game of the year after smashing Kimball, 69-28 on the road.
Senior Emily Malikwoski led the way, scoring 16 points, including 4-of-7 from beyond the arc. Anderson and Allyson Waletski, also seniors, each had 10 points in the win.
The Royalton boys’ lone game of the week was a heartbreaking, 58-57 loss to Foley, Tuesday.
Royalton held on to a one-point lead at halftime, but the Falcons were able to come back in the end.
Brady Brezinka had a team-best 17 points, while Tristan Pekula added 16 points on 7-of-9 shooting.
The Husker girls basketball team rebounded with back-to-back victories.
Monday, the Huskers demolished Ogilvie, 94-27. Tuesday, they beat Maple Lake, 60-45.
Senior Grace Gerads scored 47 points total in the two games.
The Holdingford boys basketball team was narrowly defeated, 76-75, at St. John’s Prep, Tuesday.
Ethen again played well, notching a season-best 35 points in the loss.
The Royalton girls (13-2) are set to travel to take on section-leading Sauk Centre, Tuesday. Royalton’s boys (2-11) will travel to Kimball, Tuesday.
Holdingford’s girls team (16-2) is scheduled for a key matchup at Albany, Tuesday, while the Husker boys (5-6) are home vs. Maple Lake, Tuesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.