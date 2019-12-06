A sensational night from senior Cierra Gottwalt, especially from beyond the three-point arc, helped the Royalton girls basketball team remain undefeated.
Gottwalt’s team-best 18 points, including 5-of-6 from three, led to the Royals’ 72-45 road win over Osakis, Tuesday.
Gottwalt added six rebounds, two assists and two steals for the Royals.
Also in double figures for Royalton were seniors Jenna Anderson and Emily Malikowski, who each had 11 points, and sophomore Autumn Schoenrock, who had 10. Anderson also had a team-best seven rebounds.
Royalton hit nine first-half three pointers to double up the Silver Streaks in the first half, leading 46-23 at the break.
While the shooting cooled down in the second half, Royalton cruised to a win nonetheless.
The Royals (3-0) are scheduled to take on a strong Minneapolis North team at home, Tuesday, before hosting Pierz, Thursday.
Royals win opener
The Royalton boys basketball team were successful, opening the season with a 55-44 victory at former conference rival, Browerville-Eagle Valley.
Senior and lone returning starter, Ethan Walcheski, notched a team-high 18 points to go with seven boards in the victory, Tuesday.
Junior center Tristan Pekula added 10 points and eight rebounds, while Grayson Suska had five assists.
The Royals trailed 23-19 at the half, but defensive adjustments allowed them to take control of the game in the second half.
Royalton is scheduled to follow up the win with a game at home against Pierz, Friday, Dec. 13.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.