Royalton 5th in Pierz

The Royalton fifth grade girls basketball team placed second in a tournament in Pierz, Jan. 25. Team members include front row (from left): Myrissa Sobiech, Jetta Blais, Mari Plantenberg and Ava Beto. Back row: Coach Sam Ward, Emma Ward, Alise Schoenrock, Brielle Kloss, Emma Voge and coach Chelsi Kloss. Not pictured: Clara Hagen.

