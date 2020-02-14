Royalton 5th grade Royalton

  

The Royalton fifth grade girls basketball team finished second in the Feb. 8 tournament held in Royalton. The team includes front row (from left): Mari Plantenberg, Myrissa Sobiech, Clara Hagen and Ava Beto. Back row: Coach Chelsi Kloss, Ava Beto, Alise Schoenrock, Brielle Kloss, Emma Ward and coach Sam Ward. Not pictured: Emma Voge.

