The Royalton boys basketball team dropped back-to-back contests.
The first was to a new conference rival, 41-31, to Maple Lake, Jan. 3. The second loss was to a former conference rival, 53-25, to Osakis, Tuesday.
First, in the loss to Irish, despite staying close throughout, the Royals were never able to capture a lead for good.
Royalton trailed 21-17 at halftime, and a 4-for-17 night from three and 1-of-6 from the free throw line doomed the Royals in the defensive battle.
Junior Tristan Pekula led Royalton with 11 points and nine rebounds in the loss.
In the loss to Osakis, the Royals’ shooting again betrayed them, going 2-of-20 from deep in the 29-point loss, which started with a 31-8 halftime deficit.
Pekula had a team-best nine points.
Royalton (2-8) is set to host rival Holdingford in a CMC game, Tuesday.
The Huskers are coming off of a loss to Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa and a win over Sauk Centre.
In the 61-46 loss, Jan. 2, Holdingford was led by Jake Ethen’s 18 points.
In Holdingford’s 70-63 win over the Mainstreeters, Tuesday, Ethen again had a team-best 21 points.
Holdingford is currently 3-3 following the split.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.