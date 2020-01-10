The Royalton boys basketball team dropped back-to-back contests.

The first was to a new conference rival, 41-31, to Maple Lake, Jan. 3. The second loss was to a former conference rival, 53-25, to Osakis, Tuesday.

(11220sportsRoyWalcheski)
Buy Now

     

Royalton senior Ethan Walcheski, center, fights with Osakis’ Luke Staloch, left, and Carter Grove in a game in Royalton, Tuesday.

First, in the loss to Irish, despite staying close throughout, the Royals were never able to capture a lead for good.

Royalton trailed 21-17 at halftime, and a 4-for-17 night from three and 1-of-6 from the free throw line doomed the Royals in the defensive battle.

Junior Tristan Pekula led Royalton with 11 points and nine rebounds in the loss.

In the loss to Osakis, the Royals’ shooting again betrayed them, going 2-of-20 from deep in the 29-point loss, which started with a 31-8 halftime deficit.

Pekula had a team-best nine points.

Royalton (2-8) is set to host rival Holdingford in a CMC game, Tuesday.

The Huskers are coming off of a loss to Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa and a win over Sauk Centre.

In the 61-46 loss, Jan. 2, Holdingford was led by Jake Ethen’s 18 points.

In Holdingford’s 70-63 win over the Mainstreeters, Tuesday, Ethen again had a team-best 21 points.

Holdingford is currently 3-3 following the split.

Tags

Load comments