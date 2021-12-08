The Royalton boys basketball team took a tough, 64-55 non-conference loss to Foley in its season opener, Tuesday, on its home floor.
The Royals clung to a slim, 30-29 lead at halftime before the Falcons found their rhythm. Foley opened the second half by out-scoring them 21-10 to build a 50-40 lead midway through the second half.
The Foley lead grew to 58-46 before Royalton quickly got back into the game. Tyler Swenson buried a 3-pointer from the top of the key with about 3:30 to play before a steal opened the door to an old-fashioned 3-point play from Joe Achen. That closed the gap to 58-52 with 3:17 remaining. That was as close as it got, however, as the Falcons were able to keep the Royals at arm’s length the rest of the way.
Achen led the Royalton scoring effort with 18 points, 10 of which came in the second half. Jackson Psyck added eight points, with Blake Albright and Connor Carlson adding seven each to a balanced Royalton attack.
Teagan Duevel led the Falcons with 18 points, with Daniel Dahman and Gavin Gross pouring in 14 and 12, respectively.
Royalton (0-1 overall, 0-0 Central Minnesota Conference) is on the road in Milaca, Thursday, and on its home floor against Pierz, Friday. The Royals host Maple Lake at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.
Upsala opens 1-1
The Upsala boys basketball team split its first two contests of the season.
The Cardinals fell 72-42 to Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City in their season opener, Dec. 2. They rebounded, however, claiming a 53-50 Prairie Conference thriller against Holdingford, Saturday.
Upsala (1-1 overall, 1-0 conference) is back on its home floor Friday, against Swanville. It will be on the road at 7:15 p.m. Monday against Brandon-Evansville.
