The Royalton cross-country team intends to perservere through all the changes in the sport due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The biggest difference to the season is the lack of atmosphere, as meets are only allowed to be two or three teams.
“We’re bummed that there is no Milaca Mega meet and meets in general will look and feel quite different. I’m hopeful we will still have some kind of culminating event, even though it sounds like there is no Sections or State this year,” said Royals head coach Michael Marschel. “We are excited to compete and try to reach individual goals and team goals. We’re try to keep things as normal as possible.”
The biggest strength among the pandemic is the numbers that the Royals program has picked up as displaced athletes from football and volleyball joined th ranks.
“I’m happy with the number of kids that came out, especially our junior high,” Marschel said. “We’ve picked up a few new runners with other fall sports being postponed.”
On the girls side, Erin Borash and Grace Neutz are expected to lead the varsity. Marschel also expects manager-turned-runner Sara Daleiden to step up as well. Rookie juniors Zara Kowalczyk and Autumn Schoenrock are expected to step in as well.
On the boys side, a hole from Christopher Borash and Anthony Rozycki, who graduated last year, will need to be filled in 2020.
“Returners Nathan Kolbo, Jacob Leibold, David Fountain, Isaac Neutz, Andrew Fountain, and Marcus Hayes will help keep us competitive,” Marschel said.
Marschel said the schedule will be much different, as the Royals will only be allowed to compete against conference teams in triangulars.
“A weakness will be just the competitive drive for us. When you’re only running against two (or one) other team in a race it’s not the same feeling,” Marschel said.
“I’m still very happy to have a season for kids to compete.”
Royalton’s season begins with a meet, Friday.
