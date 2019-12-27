Royalton boys basketball was on either end of blowouts in a pair of games.
First, the Royals felt the brunt of a blowout loss, in a 57-28 loss at home against Eden Valley-Watkins.
Royalton then bounced back with a 61-33 victory at Swanville, Dec. 20.
The Royals’ suffocating defense kept the Bulldogs in check in the game.
Swanville also came out on the losing end of a blowout in a fast-paced game at Ashby, Dec. 19.
The Bulldogs fell, 102-79, to the run and gun Arrows.
In the loss, Swanville was led by sophomore Nicholas Mettler, who had 32 points and nine rebounds. senior Jackson Thieschafer added 21 points in the loss.
The Bulldogs (2-5) will host Isle, Friday, and Royalton (2-3) is at Maple Lake, Friday.
Pierz and Holdingford
boys basketball in action
The Swanville Bulldogs opened their season Tuesday, with a rough 65-64 loss at Brandon-Evansville (BE).
The Pierz boys basketball team dropped a pair of games heading into a holiday break.
The Pioneers fell 60-58 in a tough one at Crosby-Ironton, Dec. 19.
Pierz trailed 25-23 at halftime, and played even with the Rangers in the second half, but could not overcome the deficit.
A balanced scoring effort was led by senior Robbie Schaefer, who had 12 points to go with seven rebounds. Fellow senior Peter Schommer added 11 points for Pierz.
A second close contest went the way of an opponents, as the Pioneers fell, 60-52, at home against Albany, Dec. 20.
The two teams were tied at halftime, and the game remained close throughout, but the Huskies hit their free throws late to seal a victory.
Pierz was led by junior Jonah Prokott’s 14 points. Schommer added 13 points, seven boards and four assists.
Holdingford played a pair of games as well. The Huskers fell, 58-48, at home to Paynesville, Dec. 19.
They followed that up with a 77-46 win over Ogilvie, Dec. 20.
Braden Bomgaars and Aaron Welle each scored a team-high 18 points.
Holdingford (2-2) will host Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa, Thursday.
Pierz (2-2) is set to travel to Long Prairie-Grey Eagle, Friday.
