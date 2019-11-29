It has been a successful opening to the Central Minnesota Conference girls basketball season for the Royalton Royals, who are in their first year in the conference.
Royalton began the year with a pair of non-conference victories, first beating St. Cloud Apollo, 60-34, Monday, and then edging Milaca, 52-47, in the Royals’ home opener, Tuesday.
Holdingford, a fellow CMC team, also opened the year with a win, 74-39, over Osakis, Tuesday.
In the Royals’ win over Apollo, Monday, they were led by senior Jenna Anderson, who scored a team-best 17 points to go with four rebounds, three blocks and two steals.
Senior Macey Petron, in her first game back from an injury that kept her out all last season, notched a team-high 10 rebounds along with five points and four assists.
Royalton led 31-15 at halftime.
In Tuesday’s win for the Royals, Petron was the top scorer with 15 points. Senior Emily Malikowski added 13 points for the Royals.
In the Huskers’ win, senior Grace Gerads had a huge game. She scored 22 points, pulled down seven boards, dished out five assists and swiped five steals.
Holdingford is next scheduled to travel to Pierz, Tuesday.
Royalton will take on Osakis in another non-conference game, Tuesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.