The No. 4 Royalton girls basketball team earned a 67-55 win over the fifth-seeded Holdingford in the Section 6AA quarterfinals at SCSU.

Royalton led most of the way, and were often up by more than 20 points. Holdingford's three-point shooting kept them in the game in the first half, and the Royals led 40-26.

That lead ballooned at times in the second half, but Holdingford clawed back late to make the game closer.

The Royals move on to the semifinals at St. Johns, where the Royals will play No. 1 Albany at 6 p.m., Wednesday.

No. 7 Pierz was bested later in the evening at SCSU, 66-32, by second-seeded Sauk Centre.

The Pioneers season ends with a 17-11 record. Holdingford's season ends with a 22-6 record.

