As the COVID-19 pandemic continues on, and stay at home order stays in effect, it is looking less and less likely that the Royalton softball team and its six seniors will hit the field this season.
New coach Kelly Gotfredson will be stripped of the opportunity to coach varsity for the first time.
“I was excited for this season that seems to slowly be taken away,” Gotfredson said.
For the six seniors: pitcher Emily Malikowski, infielders Erin Zapzalka, Ashley Popp and Macey Petron, outfielder Allyson Waletski and Jada Johannes, it means a promising senior season may not happen.
The Royals won 14 games a year ago, and lost, 6-5, on the second day of the Section 6AA Tournament. Plus they return six starters, five of the seniors and junior catcher Aubrey Krueger.
Other juniors that Gotfredson said are on the team are backup pitcher Adrian Petron and Lilly Swenson.
“There are a very strong group in number and ability from ninth and 10th graders.
“(We are going to) Continue to build on the talent that is already there. We have strong pitching and a strong infield,” Gotfredson said. “We really wanted to build on conditioning and focus on areas we needed to work on. We were really going to focus on becoming solid hitters.”
Gotfredson said that softball has been a part of her life since she tagged along to her fathers games when she was young.
She played in high school, and regrets passing up the opportunity to play in college.
She has coached summer leagues, junior high and ninth grade before coming to Royalton. She also was the head Nordic ski coach in Mora for three years.
At Royalton, Gotfredson she started coaching junior high and then coaches the JV team.
“I was excited to take on the chance as head coach for Royalton because it is a very welcoming community,” Gotfredson said.
The earliest on the schedule that the Royals could play would be a home game against Holdingford, Monday, May 4.
