With the Section 7A team meet at home in Royalton, the Royalton-Upsala wrestling team used it to their advantage.
For only the second time in team history, and the first time since 2009, the Royals will move on to the Class A State Wrestling Team Tournament, after a 39-27 championship victory over Aitkin.
“The team wrestled as one unit. with the goal of winning a section championship,” said Royals head coach Terry Gorecki.
Jacob Leibold, Brayden Conrad, Matthew Kasella, Gage Louden and Mason Novitzki all won via pin in the match.
“That gave us big points, and overall it was a great team effort,” Terry Gorecki said.
Will Gorecki won a key match at 120 pounds in double overtime, which “ignited the team,” according to Terry Gorecki.
In the opening round of the tournament, the Royals defeated Crosby-Ironton fairly easily, 53-22.
John Bzdok, Leibold, Kasella and Bryce Holm all earned pins in the victory.
Holdingford awaited the Royals in the semifinals, and RU dispatched them, despite the closest match of the day, 38-29.
Hunter Novitzki, Leibold, Aidan Olson, Kasella and Mason Novitzki all won by pin.
Leibold and Matthew Kasella were 3-0 with three pins.
Upsala senior Austin Wensmann also went 3-0 on the day.
“As a coaching staff we are very pleased with our wrestlers and the progress they have made throughout the season,” Gorecki said.
The other two area wrestling teams were eliminated in their respective sections team tournaments.
Little Falls fell in the quarterfinals of the Section 8-3A meet in a dual at Brainerd, Feb. 14.
The sixth-seeded Flyers fell to the No. 3 Warriors, 47-24.
Aiden St. Onge and Gabe Nagel each won via fall for the Flyers in the loss at 160 and 170 pounds, respectively.
Austin Litke won via tech fall for the Flyers at 106 pounds.
Pierz also fell in the quarterfinals of its section, 8AA, to Pequot Lakes/Pine River-Backus, 53-21.
The lone point scorers for the Pioneers were Trevor Radunz (120, pin); Brandon Funk (126, decision); Mason Zajac (170, pin); Tanner Young (182, decision) and Brandon Schlegel (195, decision).
The respective section individual meets for the four wrestling teams Section 7A for RU and Holdingford, Section 8AA for Pierz and Section 8-3A for Little Falls took place Saturday, Feb. 22.
For results to see who advanced to state, check mcrecord.com or follow @typhoonater467 on Twitter for information.
