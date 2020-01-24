Only Royalton-Upsala and Little Falls were recently in wrestling action after mother nature cancelled several events over the weekend.
The Royals hosted a quadrangular with section opponents, Jan. 16, and swept all three.
RU’s first match was a 45-28 victory over Blackduck/Cass Lake-Bena.
The Royals fell behind 24-18, but wrestled well at the bigger weight classes to catch up, and eventually go ahead.
A Will Gorecki pin at 120 kept the Royals ahead, while a Matthew Kasella pin at 195 put them up for good. Mason Novitzki earned a pin at heavyweight to close it out.
RU’s next match was the closest of the night, as the Royals narrowly defeated Aitkin, 39-33.
It looked even worse to start for RU when Aitkin went up 27-0 to start the match.
However, consecutive falls by Jacob Leibold at 138 and Brady Conrad at 145 kept RU in the match.
Aiden Olsen (152) and Gabe Gorecki (160) each won key matches via decision keeping the Royals in striking distance.
The Royals trailed 33-21 when Gage Louden, Matthew Kasella and Novitzki reeled off three consecutive wins via pin to earn the victory over the Gobblers.
RU then dominated Mille Lacs, 64-15, in the final match of the quad.
Michael Zimmerman (106), John Bzdok (120), Will Gorecki (126), Gabe Gorecki (160), Matthew Kasella (195), Louden (220) and Novitzki (285) all won via fall.
Little Falls’ wrestling action began Jan. 16 as well, when the Flyers fell, 45-34, to Mora.
Senior Simon Pantzke and Aiden St. Onge each earned six points to keep
the Flyers in it, and Blake Maslowski, Gabe Nagel and Eli VanRisseghem all had wins via pin as well, but it was not enough for Little Falls.
The Flyers were also in action with a home triangular, Tuesday.
It ended in a split, as the Flyers beat Zimmerman, 47-25, but fell to Sartell-St. Stephen, 50-30. That pushes the Flyers’ season record in duals to 8-10.
In the win, Austin Litke (106), Joey Wilczek (113), Calvin Sherwood (132), Pantzke (152), St. Onge (160) and Nagel (170) all won via fall.
Next on the schedule for the Flyers is a home quad, Tuesday. Pierz will be at Eden Valley-Watkins, Tuesday, while RU is set to go to Long Prairie.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.