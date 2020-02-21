With wins over Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted and Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa, the Royalton girls basketball team clinched at least a share of the Central Minnesota Conference title in the Royals’ very first year in the conference.
The Royals’ 11th conference win started off a bit slow for both teams, and Royalton led 26-17 at halftime.
The Royals’ offensive efficiency picked up in the second half, leading to a 58-37 win.
Senior Jenna Anderson had a huge game, scoring a team-best 21 points to go with 10 rebounds.
Fellow senior Cierra Gottwalt scored 14 points including 4-of-6 shooting from three-point range.
In the Royals’ next win, a 58-42 victory over BBE, it was again a strong second half that willed them on.
In total, the Royals shot a blistering 55.2% from the field, but 4-of-8 from deep propelled them to a win.
Anderson was again the catalyst with 23 points and 12 rebounds for the Royals. Senior point guard Macey Petron added 13 points, eight rebounds and six assists.
In other CMC action, the Holdingford Huskers defeated St. Cloud Cathedral, 73-46, Feb. 14.
However, the Huskers were bested by Eden Valley-Watkins, 59-46, Tuesday.
Kendra Gerads scored 28 points to lead the way for the Huskers in the two games.
Holdingford and Royalton played their final two regular season games Thursday and Friday, Feb. 20-21. Results from the games were not available by press time.
The two teams open the playoffs at home in the Section 6AA playoffs, Thursday, opponents to be determined.
Holdingford edges Royalton in CMC boys matchup
The Holdingford boys basketball team edged Royalton, 57-51, Feb. 14, in a Central Minnesota Conference matchup.
In the end, the game came down to free throws, and Holdingford senior Jake Ethen hit six straight in crunch time to lead the Huskers to the win.
Ethen scored a team-best 25 points to lead Holdingford.
Royalton was led by junior Tristan Pekula, who hit six three-pointers and scored a game-high 27 points. He also added 12 rebounds.
The Royals bounced back from the loss with a 54-50 win over Long Prairie-Grey Eagle, Tuesday.
Pekula was again the big reason why, as he scored 25 points and grabbed eight rebounds. Ethan Walcheski hit four three-pointers for the Royals, while Connor Carlson scored 11 points.
Next up for the Royals (5-17) is a game at home against BBE, Monday.
Holdingford (10-12) also plays Monday, hosting Melrose.
