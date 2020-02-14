With conference and section implications, the Royalton girls basketball team headed to Holdingford to take on the Huskers, Feb. 7.
In the prior meeting between the teams in Royalton, precisely one month earlier on Jan. 7, the Royals won by double digits, 56-43.
This time, the game would be much closer.
Both teams traded blows in the first half, with the Royals taking a narrow halftime lead, 28-26.
Steady play from both teams continued in the second half as both teams shot over 40%, and the Huskers’ eventually tied the game and forced overtime.
Royalton’s defense locked down on the Huskers in the extra period, and it ended with a 7-0 advantage, leading to the 64-57 win, which kept Royalton ahead of the Huskers in both the conference and section standings.
With 19 points and 11 rebounds, senior Jenna Anderson led the Royals’ offense. Fellow seniors Cierra Gottwalt and Emily Malikowski each added a dozen points.
Holdingford was led by senior Grace Gerads’ 19 points, six rebounds and five assists.
Royalton followed up the win with another, 70-43, over Foley in another Section 6AA matchup, Tuesday.
The Royals on the back of a 16-point, 10-rebound performance from Anderson, jumped out to an early lead. It blossomed to a 39-24 halftime lead.
Three other Royals notched double figures scoring: Gottwalt (14), Waletski (12) and Malikowski (11). Senior Macey Petron had 10 rebounds to go with seven points.
Next for Royalton is a home game against Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa, Tuesday.
Regular season draws
closer to end for CMC boys
The sprint to the finish of the boys basketball regular season is on, especially for Royalton and Holdingford in the Central Minnesota Conference.
The Royals’ past two contests were close conference losses.
First, Royalton fell, 48-46, to Maple Lake, Feb. 6.
The Royals led early on, including 24-20 at the half.
However, they were unable to hold on in the second half.
Junior Brady Brezinka led the way for the Royals with 18 points and six rebounds. Fellow juniors Tristan Pekula and Grayson Suska added 11 and 10 points, respectively.
The Royals followed the loss with another, 46-33, to Paynesville, Tuesday.
Pekula led the team with 14 points and 11 rebounds in the loss.
Holdingford lost twice, before winning one game.
In the first loss, the Huskers fell to BBE, 66-62, Feb. 6. Then the Huskers fell to Pequot Lakes, 72-51.
Holdingford’s win was a 40-36 victory in a defensive battle with Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted.
Next for the Huskers is a road trip to Osakis, Tuesday.
