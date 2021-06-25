Wanda Gau

Wanda Gau, Little Falls, was the first woman to finish the River Rat 8K, Saturday, June 19.

Over 100 racers took to the trails for the annual River Rat races Saturday, June 19.

Two races, a 4K and 8K were held at Belle Prairie Park north of Little Falls.

In the 8K race, 51 competitors were led by Mark Zamek of Minnetonka, who took first place with a time of 28:19.8.

Wanda Gau of Little Falls was the first woman across the finish line in 32:43.5.

Chris Brown of Garfield took second, Bryan Flahave of Little Falls was fourth and Jacob Hunt of Hugo took fifth place in the 8K.

In the 4K race, Noah Cameron, a 13-year-old from Little Falls, came in first place with a time of 16:26.2, besting the 53 other racers including twin brother Kobi, who was second, finishing in 17:00.4.

The first female was Kari Brown of Garfield with a time of 17:17.6.

In fourth was Will Thelkeld of Little Falls and in fifth was Benjamin Daniels of Ramsey.

