Over 100 racers took to the trails for the annual River Rat races Saturday, June 19.
Two races, a 4K and 8K were held at Belle Prairie Park north of Little Falls.
In the 8K race, 51 competitors were led by Mark Zamek of Minnetonka, who took first place with a time of 28:19.8.
Wanda Gau of Little Falls was the first woman across the finish line in 32:43.5.
Chris Brown of Garfield took second, Bryan Flahave of Little Falls was fourth and Jacob Hunt of Hugo took fifth place in the 8K.
In the 4K race, Noah Cameron, a 13-year-old from Little Falls, came in first place with a time of 16:26.2, besting the 53 other racers including twin brother Kobi, who was second, finishing in 17:00.4.
The first female was Kari Brown of Garfield with a time of 17:17.6.
In fourth was Will Thelkeld of Little Falls and in fifth was Benjamin Daniels of Ramsey.
