Readers may have noticed that despite the fact that spring sports throughout the state and the country are unlikely to be played, that I have continued to write and publish sports previews.
I have decided to do so because I wish to give the athletes and fans a few things: 1. Hope. Perhaps the curve will flatten out, and by May we could still get in, an albeit brief, season. 2. If the season is truly lost, this will still allow athletes to get some recognition for the season that was supposed to be 3. Perhaps the biggest reason is to give seniors some sense of what their season could have been.
I understand that the COVID-19 pandemic has much farther reaching implications and impacts outside of sports, but heck, I’m a sports reporter, so I really feel for those athletes, especially the seniors.
While it has presented me with some challenges as to what do as a sports reporter, I have a few ideas.
In the coming weeks, I will be looking back, looking forward and writing some different types of stories.
This week we have a story about the 40th anniversary of the Little Falls girls basketball program’s first state title, which propelled an extended run of success for the Flyer girls.
In the coming weeks, I plan on doing some stories about the great outdoors.
I also hope to catch up with former coaches and players who had success after they left the Morrison County area.
I’ll try to continue to do the spring previews, as long as the coaches continue to work with me and space allows.
We also have an upcoming fishing forecast section, and I will be doing stories about fishing. I would certainly appreciate any help finding some stories about those who enjoy a rod and reel.
Finally, I will also continue to give the readership updates on how COVID-19 will affect area sports, including spring sports, youth sports, sports for adults like amateur baseball, softball and golf and college athletes from the area as well.
I’ll also be helping out in other sections, as the financial impact of COVID-19 affects us.
If anybody has an ideas for sports stories, please do not hesitate to contact me.
I hope everyone stays safe, follows the recommendations of the CDC and the Minnesota Department of Health, and keeps themselves and everyone from making this an even more difficult time than it already is.
Hope to see everyone back out on the field, court and ice soon.
Tyler Ohmann is the sports editor at the Morrison County Record. Reactions are welcome at tyler.ohmann@apgecm.com or call him at (320) 616-1922.
