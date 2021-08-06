The Region 8C amateur baseball field is set, with five teams from Morrison County represented after results from the Victory League division playoffs concluded July 30-Aug. 1.
The Pierz Lakers knocked off the Pierz Brewers, 6-1, Friday, July 30, to earn its spot at regions in the North/East division playoffs.
Carter Petron stuck out 11 on his way to six shutout innings, allowing only two hits on the way for the Lakers. Chad Weiss allowed one run in three solid innings of relief.
Weiss had a big game at the plate for the Lakers as well, going 3-for-4 with two doubles, two RBI and a run.
Peter Herman had a pair of hits, and Mitch Woitalla scored twice to help the Lakers.
The Brewers’ lone run came on a Preston Veith RBI double in the eighth inning, he drove in Peter Schommer.
The other North/East team to advance to regions was the Ft. Ripley Rebels, who edged rival Nisswa, 7-4, Saturday, July 31.
Nisswa took a 1-0 lead in the third, but a seven-run bottom of the sixth propelled the Rebels to the win.
Bryce Flanagan went seven innings for the win. Brian Sckluzacek had a bases clearing double, while Zach Heidmann was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored. Josh Hukriede scored twice and drove in two runs.
In the South/West division playoffs, the Upsala Blue Jays became in the fifth and final Morrison County team to move on to regions after a 9-3 win over Freeport. Saturday, July 31.
Matt Swanson allowed only one hit in five innings of scoreless relief to earn the victory. He also had three hits, scored twice and drove in two.
Justin Lampert had a big day at the plate for the Jays, going 3-for-5 with a home run and four RBIs.
The final play-in game for regions was between St. Stephen and Randall, and the Steves held on for a 5-4 win over the Cubs, Saturday, July 31.
Caleb Strack took the loss after a complete game for the Cubs.
Randall scored twice in the seventh to draw within one, but the door was shut.
Ricky Drew drove in three runs with one of only two Cubs hits. Travis Wenzel scored twice and had the other hit.
The rest of the weekend’s games determined seeding for the region.
Buckman topped Foley, 8-1, to win the North/East Division title, Saturday, July 31.
Austin Dickmann allowed just one hit in seven innings of work. Noah Cekalla pitched two innings of hitless relief.
Andrew Rueckert was the hero offensively for the Billygoats, as she smashed three doubles, driving in a run and scoring one.
Joe Kahl and Lane Girtz each had multi-hit days with an RBI. Jack Suska scored and drove in a run after a double.
In the South/West title game, the Avon Lakers out-slugged the Sobieski Skis, 13-11.
Avon jumped all over the Skis for 11 runs in the first three innings.
However, Sobieski rallied to draw within one, 12-11, after seven innings.
That would be as close as the Skis would get, however.
Scott Litchy smashed two home runs, scoring three times and driving in three. Collin Eckman also went yard, and scored twice.
Jake Kapphahn pitched solid innings of relief to keep the Skis in the game, allowing three runs on six hits.
In the battle for third place in the South/West division, the Steves managed to hold off a surging Blue Jays squad, 12-11, Sunday, Aug. 1.
St. Stephen led 9-4 after three, and 11-4 at one point, but Upsala surged back, but ultimately fell short.
Swanson hit a solo homer, while Myron Ripplinger smashed four hits, scored twice and drove in a run. Nick Frieler was solid in the nine spot, going 4-for-4 with three runs and two RBIs.
In the final third place game, the Ft. Ripley Rebels smashed the Pierz Lakers, 11-1, in seven innings, Sunday, Aug. 1.
Nick Jelacie homered and drove in three runs to lead the Rebels. Hukriede, Mac Brink and Brett Kramer all scored twice and drove in runs for Ft. Ripley.
Broc Peterson allowed just one hit in five innings to earn the win.
Petron drove in the lone Lakers run, driving in Alex Haapajoki with a double in the top of the seventh.
The Region 8C Tournament opens in Pierz, Saturday, Aug. 7 at 11 a.m., with Sobieski and Ft. Ripley; following at approx. 1:30 p.m. is Buckman vs. Upsala; at 4:30 p.m. will be the Avon Lakers and Pierz Lakers showdown; finally, at 7 p.m. Foley plays St. Stephen.
Winners play at 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 8. Losers play at 11 a.m. or 7 p.m., Sunday.
The second weekend will be hosted by Upsala, Aug. 14-15.
The following players were drafted: Peter Schommer, Brewers, by Buckman; Nate Psyck, Royalton, by Foley; Cody Kimman, Brewers, by Ft. Ripley; Kody Ruedisli, Nisswa, by Pierz Lakers; Travis Wenzel, Randall, by Avon; Caleb Strack, Randall, by Sobieski; Kyle Peterschik, Randall, St. Stephen and Cody Rose, Freeport, by Upsala.
