At a special Region 8C Board Meeting, Thursday, June 25, a number of issues regarding the 2020 Region 8C Tournament were discussed and decided.

First, the two bids by the Pierz Legion Park to host the first weekend, and Upsala to host weekends two and three were transferred to 2021.

Pierz will host all three weekends in 2020, starting Aug. 8-9 and continuing Friday, Aug. 14-16.

The first weekend will be as normal with four games each of the two days.

However, the second weekend will be single elimination with the title game at 7:30 p.m., Friday. Saturday will have two state play-in games, and Sunday’s game at 1 p.m. will be to determine the third and fourth seeds.

The draft will remain unchanged. Prior to regions each team picks one player from a non-qualifying team in the division. The four state-qualifying teams will then each add two additional players from any team that did not make it to state.

