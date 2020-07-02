At a special Region 8C Board Meeting, Thursday, June 25, a number of issues regarding the 2020 Region 8C Tournament were discussed and decided.
First, the two bids by the Pierz Legion Park to host the first weekend, and Upsala to host weekends two and three were transferred to 2021.
Pierz will host all three weekends in 2020, starting Aug. 8-9 and continuing Friday, Aug. 14-16.
The first weekend will be as normal with four games each of the two days.
However, the second weekend will be single elimination with the title game at 7:30 p.m., Friday. Saturday will have two state play-in games, and Sunday’s game at 1 p.m. will be to determine the third and fourth seeds.
The draft will remain unchanged. Prior to regions each team picks one player from a non-qualifying team in the division. The four state-qualifying teams will then each add two additional players from any team that did not make it to state.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.