Our selection process
Results for all four area wrestling teams (Little Falls, Pierz, Royalton-Upsala and Holdingford) were recorded throughout the season.
From these results, the top wrestler at each of the 14 weight classes was determined to select the All-Area wrestling team. Wrestlers that competed at more than one weight during the season were allowed to be considered at multiple weight classes.
Criteria used to select the best possible candidates for the 14-member 2020 Record All-Area wrestling team were: head-to-head results, record versus common opponents, postseason performance, regular season record, strength of competition, bonus-point victories, consistency and contributions toward team success.
Wrestlers that were considered but not named to the 14-member team were given honorable mention distinction.
Austin Litke,
Sophomore,
Little Falls
106 lbs.
The Flyers sophomore was a state entrant after capturing the 106-pound title in Section 8-3A. He had a fantastic 34-4 record. He also won the 106-pound division at the Paul Bunyan Invite in December, as well as runner-up finishes at Minnewaska and the Bluejacket Invite.
Joey Wilczek,
8th Grader, Little Falls
113 lbs.
The Flyers eighth grader stepped into a varsity role and found success, going 23-17 on the year. He finished fifth at the Section 8-3A Meet after beating a Willmar wrestler by 7-1 decision. He was one of wrestlers the Flyers could count on to get points.
Will Gorecki,
Freshman,
Royalton-Upsala
120 lbs.
Gorecki made it to his first state tournament after earning a runner-up finish at the Section 7A Meet. He amassed a 35-14 record, and surpassed the 75-win mark during the year. He also won all his matches against other area wrestlers from Holdingford, Pierz and Royalton.
Trevor Radunz,
Sophomore, Pierz
126 lbs.
Radunz wrestled his way to the state tournament, where he went 2-2. That tournament improved his overall record to 40-9. He was the runner-up at 120 pounds in Section 8AA, but also often wrestled at 126 pounds when the Pioneers needed him to in duals.
Jacob Leibold,
Sophomore,
Royalton-Upsala
138 lbs.
Leibold placed sixth at 138 pounds at the Class A State Meet. He won the Section 7A Title at 138 pounds, and finished with a 41-10 record. He notched a milestone when he won his 100th match this season.
James Welle,
Senior, Holdingford
145 lbs.
Welle advanced to state after placing second at the Section 7A Meet. Welle was also a senior leader for the Huskers. He was a staple in the Holdingford lineup throughout his career. He finished with a 24-17 overall record.
Simon Pantzke,
Senior, Little Falls
152 lbs.
The senior captain was a staple in the lineup for the Flyers. He finished third in the Section 8-3A Meet at 152 pounds. Pantzke finished with a 30-10 overall record.
Tate Lange,
Junior, Holdingford
160 lbs.
Lange was one of three Holdingford wrestlers to make the state tournament for Class A. He finished with a 33-10 record, and his two losses at state were to the champion and the third place finisher.
Gabe Nagel,
Junior, Little Falls
170 lbs.
The junior became the back-to-back Record Wrestler of the Year after an undefeated run to the Class 3A championshp match. He lost there to a strong werstler, but ended with a 41-1 overall record, and extended his win streak to 87 matches.
Tanner Young,
Senior, Pierz
182 lbs.
The senior finished with a 37-5 record after a run to fourth place at the Class AA State Tournament. He won a section title, and was a counted on member of Pierz’ team throughout the season.
Matthew Kasella,
Senior,
Royalton-Upsala
195 lbs.
Despite missing a few matches throughout the season, Kasella still made his second trip to state, and finshed with 17 wins. He won the Section 7A title at 195 pounds.
Sam Harren,
Sophomore,
Holdingford
220 lbs.
Holdingford’s 220-pounder was a 30-match winner as a sophomore. He advanced to state after winning the 220-pound title in Section 7A. His losses at state were to the state runner-up and the fifth place finisher.
Mason Novitzki,
Junior,
Royalton-Upsala
285 lbs.
Novitzki topped all the area heavyweight wrestlers on his way to a trip to state. His Section 7A title was his second trip to state. With a 31-10 record, he eclipsed the 50-win mark for his career.
