Our selection process
Coaches from all five area football teams (Little Falls, Pierz, Royalton, Upsala-Swanville Area and Holdingford) were asked to nominate players from their team that they believed deserved to be named to the 11-player all-area team (one quarterback, two running backs, two receivers, one tight end and five linemen/defensive players), including their accomplishments from during the season. Coaches were also asked to list players they believed deserved to be considered for honorable mention recognition.
Criteria used to select the best possible candidates for the 11-member 2019 Record All-Area football team were: postseason and regular season performance, strength of competition, strength of team played on, consistency, contributions toward team success, coaches’ input and position played. Linemen were selected primarily through coaches’ recommendations and postseason awards.
Players that were considered but not named to the 11-player team were given honorable mention distinction.
Matthias Algarin,
WR/DB
Senior, Pierz
Algarin, the Morrison County Record Player of the Year, was the most electric man in football in the area this fall. He averaged well over 10 yards per touch, amassed 1,781 yards from scimmage, and 2,364 all-purpose yards. He scored 32 touchdowns, 24 rushing, five receiving and three on punt returns. He has verbally committed to play football at Nebraska.
Peter Schommer,
QB
Senior, Pierz
Schommer was heads and shoulders ahead of the rest of the area in quarterback play. Though he didn’t throw too much, he was pretty efficient when he did, completing 60 percent of his passes for 1,194 yards, 14 touchdowns and only four interceptions. He had several big throws in tight games, including a game-winning pass in the state semifinals, and a back shoulder throw to Algarin to set up the state championship-winning TD.
Michael Lange,
RB/LB
Senior, USA
Lange was second in the area in rushing yards with 1,373, though it was done in only nine games. He was a workhorse for USA, carrying the ball 245 times, and scoring 19 touchdowns. He was also a great defender, amassing 134 tackles, 1.5 sacks and three fumble recoveries.
Carter Douvier,
RB/DB
Senior, Holdingford
Douvier was a Husker captain, and was selected as All-District and All-Section after rushing for 1,160 yards and eight scores on 187 carries. He was also one of the leading receivers for Holdingford with 238 yards on 19 catches. Defensively he returned to interceptions for scores, and had 54 total tackles.
Cormac Shanoff,
RB/DB
Senior, Little Falls
Shanoff was a strong safety, running back and returner for the 1-8 Flyers. The senior had 84 total tackles with two for a loss, including a sack, two forced fumbles and three pass breakups. On the ground he carried the ball 42 times for 159 yards and two scores. He also averaged 16.7 yards per return.
Blake Kowalczyk,
FB/LB
Senior, Pierz
As Pierz’ fullback, Kowalczyk was the ultimate change of pace to Matthias Algarin, often plunging up the middle for the Pioneers. He finished with 888 yards and 18 touchdowns rushing for Pierz. He also caught seven passes for 149 yards and two scores. On defense, the linebacker totaled 74 tackles.
Jackson Thieschafer,
WR/LB
Senior, USA
Thieschafer was the area’s leading receiver, as he snagged 35 balls for 577 yards and six touchdowns. This helped earn the Patriot the All-District Most Valuable WR award. His durability was a nice compliment to speedy, deep-threat Haden Chuba on the outside. Defensively he was a swing player, who often covered receivers.
Jake Ethen,
QB/RB/LB
Senior, Holdingford
Ethen played both quarterback and tailback on offense for the Huskers. He carried the ball 116 times for 425 yards and five scores. He passed for 471 more yards and two scores, which helped net him All-District and All-Section recognition. Defensively he had 21 tackles and a sack.
Matt Kasella,
TE/DL
Senior, Royalton
Kasella was one of the most disruptive and all around strongest defensive ends in the area. He was second on the Royals in tackles with 42 total. He also had six sacks, nine tackles for a loss in 10 games for Royalton. On offense, he was a good blocker at TE, and also did catch eight balls for 48 yards.
Josh Smieja,
OL/DL
Senior, Royalton
Smieja was a do-everything lineman for the Royals. He was a two-year starter on the line, and was also utilized as a fullback in goal line situations. As a senior, he tallied 35 total tackles, including a pair of sacks. As a goal-line back, he ran the ball six times for 10 yards and two touchdowns.
Zach Traut,
OL/DL
Senior, Pierz
Zach Traut was a leader on both sides of the ball, who personified the Pierz lineman motto of A.P.E. (Attitude, Passion, Effort). On defense he had tackles 56 total tackles, including four sacks. He also recovered two fumbles. Offensively, he helped lead the Pierz running game, which averaged 301.4 yards per game.
Honorable mention
Wyatt Bode, senior, Little Falls
Luke Kurowski, senior, Little Falls
Ethan Hayes, senior, Pierz
Michael Leidenforst, junior, Pierz
Brady Conrad, junior, Royalton
Aaron Block, junior, Royalton
Nate Graves, senior, USA
Haden Chuba, junior, USA
Christian Willoughby, senior, Holdingford
Avery Nienaber, senior, Holdingford
