Our selection process
Coaches from all six area boys and girls basketball teams (Little Falls, Pierz, Royalton, Swanville, Upsala and Holdingford) were asked to nominate players from their team whothey believed deserved to be named to the five-player all-area team, including their accomplishments from during the season. Coaches were also asked to list players they believed deserved to be recognized as honorable mention. The team was formed to resemble an actual team (two guards, two forwards and one center). Some players were considered for multiple positions.
Criteria used to select the best possible candidates for the five-member 2021 Record All-Area boys and girls basketball teams were: postseason and regular season performance, strength of competition, strength of team played on, consistency, contributions toward team success and coaches’ input.
Players who were considered but not named to the five-member first teams were given honorable mention distinction.
Levi Lampert,
Junior, Upsala
Guard
The 2021 Record Boys Player of the Year, Lampert was a do-everything player for the Upsala Cardinals. The junior guard helped lead Upsala to a 15-7 record and a run to the Section 5A Championship. He averaged 18 points per game thanks in part to hitting 53 three-pointers. He was also strong elsewhere on the court, averaging 5.5 rebounds, four assists and three steals per game.
Ryan Stuckmayer,
Senior, Pierz
Guard
A breakout player for the senior-heavy Pierz Pioneers, Stuckmayer led Pierz with 12.6 points per game thanks in large part to a strong outside game. Stuckmayer shot 36% from three (49-of-136). The senior also added 4.3 rebounds per game, dished out 33 assists and swiped 19 balls.
Michael Leidenfrost,
Senior, Pierz
Guard
Leidenfrost used his supreme athleticism to create opportunities for both himself and his Pioneer teammates. He averaged 12.3 points per game, yes, but also had a team-best 54 assists in addition to averaging 6.3 rebounds per game. Defensively he was one of Pierz’ best stoppers, and had a team-high 45 steals.
Luke Kush,
Senior, Little Falls
Forward
Kush was the unquestioned leader of the Flyers. He averaged team-bests in points (13.6) and rebounds (9.3), notching a number of double-double performances for the Flyers. Kush was the Flyers’ offensive engine, not only leading them in scoring, but in assists as well with 51. Defensively he had a team-best 42 blocks and also added 26 steals.
Nicholas Mettler,
Sophomore, Swanville
Forward
Mettler was the focal point of the Swanville offense, and despite teams realizing that and sending extra defenders his way, he managed to crack the 1,000 point mark for his career, and average an area-best 21.3 points per game. He was also the team and area leader in rebounds, averaging 14.2 per game. Defensively he had 50 steals and 22 blocks.
Kylie Waytashek,
Freshman, Royalton
Center
The 6’2 freshman moved into the Royalton district and impacted the team immediately. Waytashek was relied upon early for ball handling and press breaking. On top of that she broke the school record for blocks in a season with 90 in only 20 games, which helped land her as the Record Player of the Year. She averaged 11 points and nine rebounds per game despite drawing the opponents best defenders and double teams. She also added 40 assists and 20 steals.
Taylor Jordan,
Senior, Little Falls
Guard
Jordan carried a lot of responsibility for the Flyers offense as the point guard and leading scorer. The senior led the Flyers with 12.6 points per game and played an absurd 600 minutes in 19 games. Defensively she earned a team-best 47 steals. She also grabbed 44 rebounds and dished out 30 assists.
Kris Biniek,
Junior, Upsala
Guard
Whenever Upsala needed a bucket, point guard Kris Biniek was who the Cardinals looked to. That is evidenced by her team-lead in points with at 12.4 per game average. She was also strong inside averaging 8.2 rebounds per game, and shot a stellar 40 percent from beyond the arc. She also was strong at the free throw line, shooting 80 percent.
Lauren Miller,
Sophomore, Swanville
Guard
As a sophomore, Miller played an even more crucial role for a Swanville team that advanced to the Section 5A Championship for the first time in over 30 years. Miller averaged 12 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.6 steals and two assists per game, showcasing an all-around game.
Emily Ann Dehler,
Senior, Pierz
Forward
Dehler not only had the numbers to prove her worth to the Pierz girls basketball team, but the heart and effort showed as well. She averaged 11.5 points and 7.4 rebounds per game while working both inside and outside. She didn’t shoot too often from outside (10 makes), but was efficient when she did (37%). Defensively she added 33 steals.
Honorable mention
Braden Bomgaars, senior, Holdingford
Jonah Proott, senior, Pierz
Zach Gwost, junior, Little Falls
Austin Neu, junior, Little Falls
Grayson Suska, senior, Royalton
Carter Johnson, senior, Upsala
Nick Herzog, senior, Upsala
Haden Chuba, senior, Swanville
Lydia Hoikka, senior, Holdingford
Kendra Gerads, senior, Holdingford
Courtney Strohmeier, senior, Pierz
Kiara Olesch, junior, Pierz
Kendal Swantek, sophomore, Little Falls
Taylor Soltis, junior, Upsala
Rebekah Muhlenkamp, senior, Swanville
Amelia Hudalla, sophomore, Swanville
Autumn Schoenrock, junior, Royalton
