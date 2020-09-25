The Little Falls swimming and diving team weathered another storm as it was defeated, 114, 72, by Cathedral/St. John’s Prep, Sept. 17.
Despite the team loss, sophomore Ella Rausch had a strong night, winning two events and helping a relay earn first place.
Rausch was the top swimmer in the 50 freestyle (26.91) and the 100 free (58.46). She was also the anchor in the 200 free relay along with Layla Waltman, Kendra Couture and Lindy Welinski, as they finished in 1:50.72.
The lone other top finisher for the Flyers was senior diver Emma Gustafson, who won the one meter diving event with a score of 201.05.
Little Falls’ lone runner-up finish was in the 400 free relay, where Rausch, Waltman, Couture and Welinski took second with a time of 4:04.49.
Little Falls has its home opener against Mora, Tuesday.
