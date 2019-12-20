A barrage from behind the three-point line propelled the Upsala Cardinals past rival Swanville, 89-52, Tuesday.
It was the third consecutive win for the Cardinals after starting 0-3.
“This shows us what can happen when you hit on all cylinders, and hopefully this is a big stepping stone for us,” said Upsala head coach Nick Klug.
The Cardinals were hitting on all cylinders, leading to a 53-28 lead at halftime.
Upsala hit 10 three-pointers in the first half, and finished 13-of-19 from beyond the arc.
“It was the first game all year we had been able to get an outside game going, except for Laura (Lange), she has been shooting the ball all year,” Klug said. “We shot really well tonight.”
Lange hit five of those three pointers (in five attempts) and led Upsala with 22 points. She also added six rebounds and six assists.
Amber Biniek added 18 points to the cause for the
Cardinals.
Senior Haley Opatz made a strong contribution of the bench, hitting a trio of threes in four attempts in limited time on the court.
“That’s her shot. If you leave her open out there, you saw what can happen,” Klug said.
Swanville was led by junior Rebekah Muhlenkamp who had 14 points. Eighth grader Karley Loven added 13 points.
Despite the win, Klug knows there are still plenty to improve on, especially on defense.
“I thought we could have done a little bit better on the defensive side, especially the on the ball defense,” Klug said.
Upsala’s previous win was a 56-48 Prairie Conference victory over Browerville-Eagle Valley, Dec. 12.
The senior duo of Lange and Ali Harren stepped up in the win for the Cardinals.
Lange finished with a team-best 20 points to go with seven rebounds, three assists and three steals, while Harren led Upsala with 17 rebounds and added eight points.
Junior Abby Klein also added eight points.
Swanville lost and won a pair of game prior to the Upsala game.
The Bulldogs lost to Holdingford, 63-21, Dec. 12, but topped Hinckley-Finlayson, 57-52 in overtime, Monday, for their first win.
Leading Swanville to victory, Monday, was Lauren Miller, who had a team-best 19 points to go with seven rebounds and five assists. Loven, who had 16 points to go with five rebounds. was also instrumental. Muhlenkamp added 13 points, 11 rebounds and four assists.
Swanville (1-4) hits the court next at home against Isle, Jan. 3, 2020. Upsala (3-3) will play at home Friday vs. Hancock.
