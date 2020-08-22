Two Victory League teams out of Region 8 from Morrison County played at in the first round of the Class C Amateur Baseball Tournament.
First, Randall, the three seed from Region 8, scored twice in both the eighth and ninth innings to beat Hadley, the two seed out of Region 13, 4-3.
The game was played in Milroy, Friday, Aug. 21.
Travis Wenzel earned the win on the hill after tossing six innings of scoreless relief. He allowed only three hits.
Wenzel also ripped three hits, scored a run and drove in a run.
Kyle Peterschick drove in Brett Strack for the winning run, and also scored twice.
Randall moves on to the second weekend of state, and will play the top seed out of Region 14, Bluffton, at 11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 29 in Milroy.
The other Morrison County team in action was Ft. Ripley, the four seed out of the region.
The Rebels fell 8-1 to the Buffalo Bulldogs, the two seed out of Region 12 in Milroy, Saturday, Aug. 22.
The Rebels fell behind by six runs. Their lone run came in the sixth when Jason Sather drove in Brian Skluzacek.
Three errors by the Rebels led to three runs by the Bulldogs.
The top seed out of Region 8, Buckman, will also be in action next weekend. The Billygoats will play the Cold Spring Rockies, the three seed out of Region 11, at 11 a.m., Sunday, Aug. 30 in Springfield.
