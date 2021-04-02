Junior Trevor Radunz was the lone Pierz wrestler to advance to the finals of the Class AA State Tournament.
The 132 pounder wrestled his way to a fifth place finish at the meet hosted by St. Michael-Albertville High School, March 26.
Radunz came into the tournament as the No. 6 seed, but proved to be better than that when he was able to defeat Luke Schumacher, 10-7, in the match for fifth place.
The first period of the match was back and forth, as Radunz got the first take down, but fell behind after a Schumacher reversal and near fall.
Radunz then also earned a reversal and nearfall points to tie the match six.
Radunz earned a takedown in the second period, and went up 8-7 after two.
Finally, Radunz started down and earned a reveral that put him up by the final score of 10-7.
“Trevor performs his best when the lights are the brightest and that is evident in how he wrestled at the toughest tournament of the year,” said Pierz head coach Skip Toops. “Earning a state medal in AA is not an easy task. Our coaching staff is proud of how he competed and how he finished the season strong.”
Radunz was pinned in the quarterfinals, but was able to pin Luke Skifton of Lake City in 40 seconds.
The Pioneer finishes the season with a 25-5 overall record.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.