As the boys basketball regular season gets closer to the end, the losing streak for the Swanville Bulldogs grew by two.
Swanville was bested by both Browerville-Eagle Valley, 63-51, Feb. 20, and by Menahga, 85-52, Monday to extend the streak to eight games.
No statistics were available for either contest.
The Bulldogs closed their regular season with a home game against St. John’s Prep, Friday, but results were unavailable by press time.
Swanville (6-18) will likely have to open the playoffs with a road play-in game, Monday.
It’s possible that if the standings stay as they are that the Bulldogs would play at Upsala for a play-in game, Monday.
The Cardinals lost their last game, 77-56, to Osakis, Feb. 20.
“We wanted to execute better than we did Tuesday, and we did that today,” said Upsala head coach Joey Fuchs. “It still wasn’t enough against a good Osakis team.”
Leading the way in the loss was Levi Lampert, who scored 22 points, grabbed seven boards, dished out three assists and swiped two steals.
Jonny Mayer added eight points and seven rebounds.
The Cardinals closed the regular season against B/EV, Friday, but results were not available by press time.
