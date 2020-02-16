Pizzazz

Members of the section runner-up Pierz Pizzazz, front row (from left): Amber Wunderlich, Jayden Smieja and Claire Riedeman. Second row: Silencia Algarin, Madison Poster, Ellie Fisher, Christina Karst, Morgan Pohlkamp, Brekanda Lashinski, Breanna Storkamp and Stephanie Schlegel. Back row: Summer Woitalla, Calli Funk, Kadynce Theis, McKayla Misbe, Abrianna Myrum, Maddie Lochner, Sydney Suska and Trista Krych.

The Pierz Pizzazz dance team narrowly missed making the finals of the Class A State Dance Meet at Target Center, Saturday, Feb. 15.

The Pizzazz scored a 504, placing them in seventh, which was three points and one place shy of advancing to the state finals.

