Members of the section runner-up Pierz Pizzazz, front row (from left): Amber Wunderlich, Jayden Smieja and Claire Riedeman. Second row: Silencia Algarin, Madison Poster, Ellie Fisher, Christina Karst, Morgan Pohlkamp, Brekanda Lashinski, Breanna Storkamp and Stephanie Schlegel. Back row: Summer Woitalla, Calli Funk, Kadynce Theis, McKayla Misbe, Abrianna Myrum, Maddie Lochner, Sydney Suska and Trista Krych.

 Submitted photo

An exuberant Pierz Pizzazz dance team advanced to the Class A State Dance Meet after finishing in second place in the high kick competition at the Section 4A Dance Meet in Wadena-Deer Creek, Saturday, Feb. 1.

The Pizzazz’ second place came due to winning a tiebreaker over Crosby-Ironton. Pierz had a total score of 521/800. Their tiebreaker score put them one point ahead of CI.

The Pierz jazz team finished in a tie for fourth place with CI after a score of 497/800.

The Little Falls Lindys dance team was also at the Section 4A Meet in Wadena.

They notched their highest overall scores for the whole season according to the Flyer Activities Twitter account.

It was Little Falls’ first season for dance, as the team was first instituted this year.

Pierz will compete at the Class A Dance Meet beginning at 11:30 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 15 at the Target Center in Minneapolis.

